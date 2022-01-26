'90 Day Fiance' Alina Kozhevnikova Fired After Racist Posts Resurface

Alina Kozhevnikova -- a fan fave on "90 Day Fiance" -- ain't gonna be seeing any more screen time in the future ... and it's all over old racist comments.

Sources tell TMZ ... the Russian bride-to-be, who's risen to prominence during this season of 'Before the 90 Days,' has been fired by TLC brass ... this after a handful of social media posts resurfaced showing her using the n-word and other offensive language.

One Facebook post is from 2014, where she uses the n-word at least five times to describe a party to which she was invited. Another post shows her commenting on a photo, again using the n-word ... except she replaced the Gs with Qs.

A third post references Hugh Grant and how handsome she thinks he is, while noting he'd had children with a Chinese woman and expressing dismay his kids would be "kinda Asian." There's another post where she appears to be mocking Muslim people.

These comments have all surfaced in recent weeks, and now ... we're told Alina's been booted from the franchise.

Here's the thing ... our sources tell us TLC has already wrapped filming for the season — so it's unclear if they'll edit her out of episodes yet to air. She will not appear in the Tell-All episode or any future "90 Day Fiance" shows.

Her American partner, Caleb Greenwood, has stood by her side ... insisting she's not racist, and that he knows her heart.