Neymar Gifts Kanye West Custom Jersey At Meeting In Paris, 'Legend'
1/26/2022 6:30 AM PT
Neymar met Kanye West for the first time in Paris on Wednesday -- and the soccer superstar didn't come empty-handed for the occasion, bringing the musician a custom "Ye" jersey.
Neymar also showered Kanye with praise on his social media following their meet-up ... calling the "Hurricane" performer a "legend."
"Nice to meet u legend 👏🏽," Neymar said while sharing two pictures from their get-together.
Kanye is, of course, in town for Fashion Week ... and he was able to see Neymar during a tour of the soccer superstar's Paris Saint-German facilities.
The two were clearly pumped to meet each other ... you can see in one of the pics the guys were smiling ear-to-ear.
It's unclear how big of a soccer fan Ye is ... but we do know he's a huge sports guy -- he's spotted at big games in the U.S. regularly and he even started his own high school basketball team at Donda Academy last year.
Maybe now we'll see him out on the pitch more???