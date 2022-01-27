Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Date Night at Escape Room and KBBQ

Talk about a change in pace ... Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went from breaking bread with the 2nd richest man in the world to an average Joe kinda date within 24 hours.

Kim, Pete, Khloe and friends hit up Quarters Korean BBQ in L.A. Wednesday night followed by some fun at 60out Escape Room -- where they had the whole place to themselves.

The night out comes just one day after the couple spent several hours at the estate of Jeff Bezos for dinner and convo.

Kim's car was spotted outside the Bezos estate, and she and Pete went back to his hotel in Beverly Hills together after their night at Jeff's.

As for Wednesday's more chill date -- Kim dressed in all black with stiletto boots to match ... and Khloe also went all black, but rocked a pair of sneakers ... which probably was the better idea for an escape room.

It's safe to say things are going pretty well for KD and PD ... he seems fully acclimated with the Kardashian fam.