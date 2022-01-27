NFL Reporter Ian Rapoport Abruptly Leaves Radio Show To Break News ... 'Oh S***!!!'

Hilarious moment on the radio waves Thursday ... NFL reporter Ian Rapoport hung up on a show in order to break some Chicago Bears news, saying "oh s***!" just before he bolted!!

It all happened just minutes ago on WEEI ... when Rapoport, an insider for NFL Network, was discussing the possibility of future overtime rule changes in the league.

Statement from @TheRealGresh & @Keefe21 on @Rapsheet hanging up on us to break the Eberflus news



"We respect Ian's decision to put his job as an insider first as there's a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that'll be a home run. And so that'll make it a 4-0 ballgame" https://t.co/nb2egrN9lj pic.twitter.com/7rAhGF48Un — Gresh & Keefe (@GreshKeefe) January 27, 2022 @GreshKeefe

Rapoport was humming with his hit, saying a change could eventually come ... when suddenly, he abruptly paused.

"You know -- the," Rapoport said awkwardly. "Oh, s***! I just got a text. I got to go!"

Rapoport quickly hung up, and the guys howled with stunned laughter.

Everyone later learned Ian had to go to break the news that the Bears are expected to name Matt Eberflus as their next head coach.

Source: The #Bears are working to hire Matt Eberflus as their new head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2022 @RapSheet

No worries ... nobody appeared to be offended by Rapoport's sudden exit -- the show hosts, and some of Rapoport's colleagues, even joked about it on Twitter afterward.