Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Making 'Team Brittany' Shirt For Charity After Celebration Backlash

Play video content @brittanylynne / Instagram

Patrick's Mahomes' fiancée is parlaying all the hate from her champagne celebration and putting it to good use -- by creating "Team Brittany" shirts for an anti-bullying charity.

Remember, Brittany Matthews was ripped on social media for spraying bubbly on fans at Arrowhead Stadium after the Chiefs' overtime thriller victory over the Bills last weekend.

BM initially returned fire, saying she was tired of routinely being "attacked" ... but switched it up after she spoke with Charlie Hustle, a local t-shirt designer and seller, about making "Team Brittany" shirts.

"Me and my team have decided to try to turn this buzz into something and something good for the Kansas City community," Matthews said Thursday via IG.

"We have decided that part of the proceeds from the sales of this shirt are gonna go to Red Card KC which is a local charity here in Kansas City that works to prevent bullying."

The 26-year-old says she gets bullied all the time on the net ... so it means a lot that she's able to help.

"I do receive a lot of hate on a daily basis on social media and I know so so so many other people do as well," Matthews said.

"That's why I'm just proud to partner with this company and get behind this cause and hopefully push everything into the right direction and start spreading some more positivity on all of these platforms."

The future Mrs. Mahomes may get another shot at a post-game celebration this Sunday ... if the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship.