Kylie Jenner Obsessed Fan Arrested at Neighbor's Home

Kylie Jenner's not the only one dealing with the fallout from one of her obsessed fans ... because cops say they arrested the same guy at one of her neighbor's houses this time around.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... this week a guy named Jrue Mesgan, who was arrested just last month for showing up at Kylie's place and violating a restraining order, was busted again after entering a home super close to Kylie's place in Bev Hills.

We're told when police arrived, Mesgan was arrested for burglary and taken to jail. FYI ... burglary not only requires unlawful entry ... the criminal must also have an intent to steal or commit some other felony. Cops aren't saying if Mesgan had such an intent.

Our sources say Kylie's security came over too and recognized the guy ... because he's been to her house on multiple occasions.

Cops sent the case to the D.A. for possible felony prosecution, but the D.A. wasn't into it and sent the case to the L.A. City Attorney, who hit Mesgan with 11 misdemeanors, including trespassing and violation of a court order.