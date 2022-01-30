Lisa Vanderpump Bucked Off a Horse, Hospitalized with Broken Leg

Lisa Venderpump got thrown for a loop on the horse she was riding ... and she ended up in the hospital with broken bones.

'The Real Housewives' star was riding her horse Sunday at The Paddock in the Los Feliz part of L.A., when the equine apparently got spooked, reared up and bucked her off. An eyewitness tells us she flew over the horse's head and landed squarely on her back.

Lisa was in a lot of pain, and for good reason ... we're told she broke her leg in 2 places, just above the ankle. She also has bruising on her back.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Hubby Ken Todd followed behind and he's with her at the hospital now. We're told she'll undergo surgery. Our Vanderpump sources say once she's all healed, she'll be fine.

The horse is no stranger to Lisa ... they've been together for 6 years. Some friend!!!