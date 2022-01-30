Springsteen Guitarist Nils Lofgren Pulls Music Off Spotify in Joe Rogan Protest

Neil Young has more company in his Spotify bailout campaign ... this time the likes of the guitarist for none other than The Boss himself.

Nils Lofgren is 86'ing his music from Spotify ... to protest the vaccine misinformation on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Nils said, "A few days ago, my wife Amy and I became aware of Neil and Daryl [Hannah] standing with hundreds of health care professionals, scientists, doctors and nurses in calling out Spotify for promoting lies and misinformation that are hurting and killing people."

He went on ... "When these heroic women and men, who’ve spent their lives healing and saving ours, cry out for help you don’t turn your back on them for money and power. You listen and stand with them."

Nils is a major musician ... a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, but he's not one of the younger musicians who might make this a horse race for Spotify.

As we reported, Neil Young gave his ultimatum before yanking his music off the platform, and Joni Mitchell followed.

Nils is now asking other musicians to follow his lead.