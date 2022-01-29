Joni Mitchell Joins Neil Young in Joe Rogan Protest and Leaves Spotify
Joni Mitchell See Ya Later Spotify ... Exits Over Joe Rogan Controversy
1/29/2022 5:51 AM PT
Joe Rogan has triggered another Spotify exit ... this time Joni Mitchell.
The 78-year-old singer said, "I've decided to remove my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives."
The issue, of course, is Rogan's conversations about COVID ... which critics say contain false information about the virus and the vaccine ... information they say is dangerous and even deadly.
As you know, Rogan's the king of the hill over at Spotify with a reported $100 million deal. His podcast is also the most popular around. Neil Young took a stand earlier in the week, essentially saying, "him or me" ... knowing Spotify would not 86 Rogan. Young asked that his music be removed.
Young and Mitchell are both legendary musicians. She won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a Kennedy Center honor as well.
So far Spotify hasn't budged, in part because both Young and Mitchell are in their 70's and are not nearly the subscription drivers Rogan is ... it'll be interesting to see if younger singers jump on board, and if they do ... what will Spotify do?
Stay tuned.