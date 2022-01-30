Rapper BIA Involved in Lauren Smith-Fields Death Case

Rapper BIA is joining Cardi B in raising awareness about the death of Lauren Smith-Fields, and going a few steps further ... meeting with the family lawyer and hoping to sit down soon with the fam.

Smith-Fields' family attorney Darnell Crosland tells TMZ ... BIA is actively helping by using her platform to focus attention on the case.

BIA and her manager have met with Darnell in Connecticut, not long after Lauren's death, to talk about the case and offer support. We're told the case hits home for BIA and she feels celebs have an obligation to speak on social justice issues.

As you know ... 23-year-old Lauren died while on a December date with a man she met on a dating app. The medical examiner announced this week Lauren died from an accidental drug OD, which the family questioned. With public pressure mounting -- from BIA, Cardi B and others -- police finally opened a criminal investigation into her death.