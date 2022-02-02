Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Thinks Whoopi Goldberg Suspension Unnecessary

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Whoopi's Already Been Forgiven ... So Why the Suspension???

2/2/2022 2:22 PM PT
She's learned her lesson
Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension is unnecessary, because she’s already made good with the community she offended -- so says AOC, anyway.

The New York congresswoman gave us her take on the controversy Wednesday in D.C., saying this was a learning moment ... and suggesting WG had, indeed, learned her lesson.

Check it out ... she says in situations like these, context matters -- and in Whoopi’s case, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says it’s clear she’s got a good track record with the Jewish people -- who were in the crosshairs of her controversial comments about the Holocaust.

In her mind, that’s pretty evident in the fact the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, accepted Whoopi’s apology -- especially after he was invited on to explain why her take was misinformed.

1/31/22
THE CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS
ABC

Just a refresher ... Whoopi said the Holocaust wasn’t about race because a majority of the Jews who were killed were white. However, as many people have since explained ... the Nazis viewed and treated the Jews as an inferior race -- and carried out the Holocaust with an ethnic focus. So, yes ... the Jews are seen as a race in this context, even if it isn’t something you can check off on a census form in 2022.

WHOOPI-LESS DESK
ABC

Like we said, Whoopi saw the error in her thinking and delivered a mea culpa Tuesday -- yet she was suspended by ABC anyway, a decision that’s drawing a lot of criticism.

As AOC puts it to us here ... the network honchos should've probably just taken the Jewish community’s lead on this, and move on.

Old news is old news!
