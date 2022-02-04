NBA Star Anthony Edwards Pauses Postgame Meeting With Media To Order McDonald's

Play video content Minnesota Timberwolves

Nothing gets in the way of Anthony Edwards and his McChickens -- not even work -- 'cause the NBA star paused his postgame presser Thursday night so he could place a McDonald's order!

It all happened after the Timberwolves knocked off the Pistons in Michigan -- when Edwards told media members to hold their questions while he pounded away on his phone.

"Hold on y'all," the 20-year-old Minnesota guard said. "Don't ask no questions yet. I'm trying to put an order in."

The scene was hilarious ... Edwards sifted through the menu on his phone -- suggesting he was getting McChickens and a drink with no ice -- and the reporters were all good sports about it.

In fact, one reporter joked with Edwards asking if his $44.27 million, 4-year rookie contract is forcing him to eat off the fast-food chain's Value Menu -- and he played along.

"Yeah, yeah, cheap dude," Edwards replied. "I ain't gon' say cheap dude 'cause I like cars and jewelry but, yeah. Cheap dude, man. I'ma wait until my other contract hit. For sure."

McDonald's isn't the only food spot Edwards has brought up in his pressers -- last season, he literally brought Popeyes chicken to one of his postgame interviews.