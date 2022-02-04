Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Keep Illegally Parking in Handicap Spots at Pilates

Play video content TMZ.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber keep parking their luxury cars in handicap spots at their hot Pilates class ... and despite criticism that it's illegal and wrong, they persist.

There they are again ... in the vast parking lot attached to a bunch of businesses -- including the Pilates studio -- and their parking spots of choice are feet from their destination. The problem is -- it's reserved for the disabled.

We've seen them do this repeatedly over the last few weeks, but they continue to park there.

Our Kendall sources say the owner of the Pilates studio asked them to park in the handicapped spaces because their presence was causing a scene with photogs. Problem is -- the studio owner doesn't control the space -- it's for all the businesses in the parking lot.

We're also told on most days, their security teams will move the cars after Kendall and Hailey get into class -- and bring them after. If the cars aren't moved, security stands by and can get them out of the way if needed.

Our Hailey sources say there are other celebs who've been instructed to do the same thing when they're at the gym.

