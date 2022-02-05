Hank Williams Jr.'s Son Claims Dad Put Him in Conservatorship, He Wants Out

Play video content YouTube/Sam Williams

Hank Williams Jr.'s son wants some of what Britney Spears has -- freedom from a conservatorship ... one he alleges his father quietly placed him in 18 months ago.

Sam Williams -- himself a country singer who's worked with the likes of Dolly Parton -- posted an eerily silent video to YouTube earlier this week ... and in it, he holds up handwritten signs explaining his alleged plight.

Sam claims his father and half-sister, Holly Williams, put him under a conservatorship back in August 2020 ... 55 days after his sister, Katie Williams, was killed in a car accident.

In the video, the 24-year-old singer nervously looks around the room before holding up one more sign that reads, "I want out."

The caption on the clip says, "I've been quiet a long time now. I want out of this, and I don't mind people knowing. They took my grief process, my spirit, my money, my car, my home, and everything possible in order to 'protect me.' Well, I need protection from them."

Interestingly, Sam and his father were photographed together in November 2021 at Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame -- where they were celebrating Hank's induction -- although, Sam doesn't look all that thrilled to be there.

We've reached out to Hank Jr. and Holly's attorneys and reps multiple times, but haven't gotten any response. However, TMZ has confirmed through court records ... Hank did file a petition for an emergency conservatorship in August 2020, and it was for Sam. We've been unable to confirm the current status of the conservatorship.

Sam released his debut album, "Glasshouse Children," right around the same time the conservatorship docs were filed.

The record features collabs with Dolly and Keith Urban. At the time, he told People it was a difficult record to complete while mourning his sister -- "I definitely broke and went through a really, really, really hard time. I'm still climbing out of it. But, it's the 'still climbing' part that is the most important. That'll just always be a big part of my story."

Sam referenced that pain in his YouTube caption, saying, "I have worked my broken heart to quits since my dear Katie left for Home. I do not deserve this. This is a scary step but I don't see what else to do here. I am ashamed of my family and embarrassed. I am beyond done. I have my spirit back. Get. Me. Out. Please."