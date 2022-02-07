NFL's Anthony Harris Takes Young Fan To Daddy-Daughter Dance ... After Father's Death

Philadelphia Eagles safety Anthony Harris just made an 11-year-old fan's dream come true ... when he escorted her to a daddy-daughter dance in Texas after her father passed away last year.

Audrey Soape -- a huge Harris fan -- tragically lost both her dad and grandpa recently ... so her mother reached out to the safety in hopes of having him step in to escort her to the school event.

Of course, Audrey's mom, Holly, knew it was a long shot ... but after the Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs, Harris' schedule opened up -- and he came through for Audrey!!

"I just asked if he would come, if he'd be willing to come," Holly said, according to local reports. "And he said, 'not only will I come, I want to make sure she feels like a princess.'"

Audrey said she got the big news a week before the dance was set to take place ... and she was nervous she'd mess up while dancing with Anthony.

But, judging by the pics -- taken by Vember Photo -- of the event, it was a massive success ... and Harris succeeded in making the night extra special for her by paying for her dress, shoes, and make-up.

On top of that, the 30-year-old also had a car with a driver come to the house and pick her up!!

Harris told NBC 10 in Philadelphia he was "just trying to be a human ... Trying to take off the helmet, trying to take off the cape of what I do professionally and just show some sympathy for that family and try to show some support there."