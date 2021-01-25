Detroit Lions Fans Thank Matthew Stafford With Donations to Charity, Raise $11k

1/25/2021 11:30 AM PT
Detroit Lions fans are bidding farewell to Matthew Stafford by opening their wallets ... thanking the QB for his contributions to the city with donations to a charity in his honor.

32-year-old Stafford and the Lions reportedly agreed to part ways this weekend ... officially ending his career in Detroit after 12 years.

But, instead of taking their #9 jerseys to an open flame after the news broke, some fans decided to honor the signal-caller with $9 dollar donations to a cause that hits home for the Staffords -- the Acoustic Neuroma Association.

Of course, Stafford has repped the Acoustic Neuroma Association during the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign as a tribute to his wife, Kelly ... who in 2019 was diagnosed with a serious brain tumor.

The donations have reportedly been piling in since Saturday ... with more than $11,000 being raised in Matthew's name, according to reporter Chris Burke.

Stafford has been one of the most successful players in team history -- he is the franchise leader in passing touchdowns (282) and yards (45,109) -- but was also active in helping the community over the years.

Props to Lions fans for the one final cheer!!

