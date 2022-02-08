Brett Favre, Michael Vick To Play In FaZe Clan Flag Football Game Before Super Bowl

Breaking news -- NFL legends Brett Favre and Michael Vick are coming out of retirement and making a huge return to football!!!

Flag football, that is.

TMZ Sports has learned -- the former superstars are dusting off their arms to suit up for a flag football game hosted by the NFL and FaZe Clan ... and the whole thing will help raise some serious cash for youth sports.

FaZe will be going up against creator collective A.M.P. ... with FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Swagg, FaZe Nate Hill, and FaZe Kaysan set to play for the video game giant.

We're told the competition is set to go down at the Super Bowl Experience in L.A. on Saturday, Feb. 12 ... with Favre and Vick slated to play QB for each team.

52-year-old Favre last played in 2010 ... and Vick, 41, walked away from the game in 2015. Needless to say, folks are gonna LOVE to see these two guys toss the pigskin again.

In fact, just a few years ago, the Gunslinger showed he's still got an arm!!

Each team will donate $25,000 each to youth sports ... with FaZe's contribution going to Snoop Dogg's football league.

The NFL and FaZe linked up to help gain fans in both sports and gaming ... with plans to continue the partnership moving forward.