Ex-NFL OL Greg Robinson Arrested After Allegedly Possessing $120k Worth of Drugs

Greg Robinson -- the #2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft -- has been arrested again ... after cops say they found the former Cleveland Browns tackle was in possession of $120,000 worth of illegal drugs.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department in Louisiana, Robinson was pulled over on Monday at around 12 AM for a routine traffic stop.

Cops say a Police K-9 smelled an odor of drugs coming from inside of the football player's 2021 Black Cadillac Escalade ... and when they searched it, they say they found suspected cocaine, suspected crack cocaine and much more.

The officers say the stop led them to search Robinson's properties in the area, and they claim they found more illegal narcotics at those residences.

In total, cops say they found pounds of what appeared to be crystal meth, cocaine, weed and more at the homes. They also say they found firearm magazines and ammunition. They said in a statement they believed it all had a wholesale value of approximately $120,810.

Robinson was arrested and booked on a litany of charges, including felony possession with intent to distribute cocaine and felony possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Jail records show the 29-year-old is still behind bars.

You'll recall, this is not the first time Robinson has been accused of being in possession of a large amount of illegal drugs ... the offensive lineman was arrested back in Feb. 2020 after he allegedly had 157 pounds of marijuana in his car.

Robinson was eventually sentenced to 5 years of probation in that case.