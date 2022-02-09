Shaq Shows Off Nasty Feet Again On TV, 'That Not Ash, That's Dry Skin'

Want to see another up-close look at Shaquille O'Neal's nasty feet?!

Neither did we, but the L.A. Lakers legend decided to show them off anyway on the "NBA on TNT" broadcast on Tuesday night -- and, yup, they're still gross as hell.

The Big Diesel gave the look at his gnarly feet during a pregame segment with Dwyane Wade, Adam Lefkoe and Candace Parker ... and EVERYBODY on the set was super grossed out.

Lefkoe noted the ash ... while Wade said the guy needed some Gold Bond STAT.

But, Shaq decided to take the grossness to a whole 'nother level ... saying, "First of all, that's not ash. That's dry skin!"

Wade and Lefkoe were so traumatized by it all ... they made a hilarious skit about their recovery.

"I done seen them thangs a lot, and every time it's shocking." 🤣@DwyaneWade & @AdamLefkoe are still recovering from the sight of @SHAQ's feet pic.twitter.com/NmGdvus5C5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 9, 2022 @NBAonTNT

Of course, this is far from the first time Shaq's proudly showed off his nasty tootsies ... he's put them on TV before and all over his social media.