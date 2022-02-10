Joe Burrow, Bengals Take On L.A. Heat At Super Bowl Practice

Cincinnati's Super Bowl practice definitely hit different on Wednesday -- 'cause the Bengals took the field to prepare for the game right in the middle of SoCal's rare wintertime heat wave.

Mother Nature is bringing the heat with 80 to 90-degree temperatures with the Super Bowl just days away -- prompting a heat advisory until Sunday evening.

By the way, it's damn near freezing in Ohio ... but you can see Joe Burrow, C.J. Uzomah and the rest of the Bengals squad appear to be handling the higher L.A. temps well as they hit the field for the first time in Cali.

They better get used to it -- this Super Bowl might be the hottest EVER ... as forecasts predict temps close to 90. Sheesh!!

Worth noting -- SB VII in 1973 holds the record at 84 degrees ... and coincidentally, that game was held at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Thankfully for the players and fans, SoFi Stadium has roof panels that can be unlatched to let the heat out.