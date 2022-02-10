Warren Sapp Predicts Rough Super Bowl For Joe Burrow ... Rams 'Will Be All Over Him'

Rams 'Will Be All Over Him'

Play video content TMZSports.com

It's going to be a long afternoon in Los Angeles for Joe Burrow on Sunday ... so says Warren Sapp, who tells TMZ Sports he thinks the QB is going to have a rough Super Bowl.

The Hall of Fame defensive lineman made the prediction to us outside of a S.B. party at Academy in Hollywood on Wednesday night ... saying he believes the Bengals will not be able to block up the Rams' pass rush during the Big Game.

"I'll tell you what," Sapp said. "I love that kid Joe Burrow, but if he can stand up from this rush of Von Miller and Aaron Donald, he'd be the greatest quarterback ever in the history of the league."

"But, I don't see it. I don't see it," Sapp added. "They'll be all over him all game long."

Most pundits believe Burrow is good enough to withstand the numerous sacks that are no doubt coming on Sunday -- because, after all, he won a playoff game against the Titans last month despite being taken down NINE times.

All 9 of the Titans sacks on Joe Burrow. Still can’t believe Tennessee lost after that lol pic.twitter.com/9GhYVHgVGY — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) January 23, 2022 @BrandonPerna

But, Sapp made it clear, he doesn't foresee the same outcome this weekend.