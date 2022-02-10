Ed Orgeron Proud Of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Ahead Of Super Bowl, Hope They Win It!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ed Orgeron is like a proud dad leading up to the Super Bowl ... telling TMZ Sports he's pulling for Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase to win it all on Sunday.

"Proud of Joe," Ed said outside an S.B. party at Academy in L.A. "But, you know what, Joe meant a lot to LSU. Him and Ja’Marr and all those players, we're very proud of them."

Orgeron coached both Joe and Ja'Marr on the 2019 undefeated LSU Tigers team that beat the Clemson Tigers in the championship game ... so he's very familiar with what the dynamic duo can do on the biggest stage.

Despite all the success, Joe and the Bengals are not favored to win against the Rams ... but O says that's how the QB likes it.

"He's been an underdog all his life," Orgeron said. "Just like I’ve been and fought. He likes being an underdog."

As for whether Burrow can add a Lombardi trophy to his collection, O is pretty confident.

"He’s eventually gone do it," said Ed. "He may do it this Sunday. I hope he does. He’s got all the talent in the world."

He added ... "I think this is only the beginning for him, I think he’s going to have a great career in Cincinnati."