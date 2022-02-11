Mara Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump In Bikini Photoshoot With Evander Kane

NHL star Evander Kane and his model GF Mara Teigen are expecting ... and they announced the new arrival by sharing smokin' hot pics of the model's baby bump in a bikini photoshoot.

The two lovebirds posted the exciting news on social media ... with Teigen saying, "23 weeks growing with you 🤍 We love you little one 🤍."

Check out the pics ... you can see Evander and Mara with their hands on the baby bump -- as they soak in some sun on the beach.

Of course, Kane and Teigen aren't shy about their affection -- as we previously reported, EK posted a love note on an L.A. billboard for Mara ... after the two had split over friction in the relationship.

Now, the couple is stronger than ever ... and super excited for their new addition to the family.