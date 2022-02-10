Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump At Fancy L.A. Restaurant

Rihanna wanted to make sure everyone was up to speed on her pregnancy, so she flaunted her baby bump during a night out in Santa Monica.

Rihanna likes what she likes, which is why she hit up her favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, and wow ... check out the outfit. This was clearly intentional ... as she opens her leopard-spotted jacket for all to see!

As you know... Rihanna's pregnant with her first child, with BF A$AP Rocky.

They have been out a lot recently, notably in NYC the day they revealed she's pregnant ... and the pose -- again -- is awesome.

The baby's sex is still a mystery ... well, maybe not to them. Rihanna's dad, Ronald Fenty, says he'd like a baby girl -- mostly because he's already got a couple grandsons.