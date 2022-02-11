Fire Breaks Out at SoHo Malibu, Celeb Hot Spot

Soho's Little Beach House Malibu is quite literally a celebrity hot spot ... because a fire erupted at the swanky oceanside club.

A portion of the restaurant, which sits next door to the famous Nobu Malibu, burst into flames Friday ... but the blaze was eventually extinguished. Videos posted on the Citizen App showed smoke pouring out of the building.

Our law enforcement sources tell us the cause was a grease fire in the establishment's ventilation system. We're told Soho is being shut down until the Health Department is able to come by and check things out.

It's certainly a bummer for members and not the way anyone wanted to start their Super Bowl weekend in Los Angeles. Unclear if any celebs were there to witness the blaze ... but luckily, there were no injuries.

The fire at Soho in Malibu comes just a few weeks after Kanye West was there.