Saints Star Cameron Jordan Says DeMarcus Ware, Jared Allen Belong In Hall Of Fame
Saints Star Cameron Jordan DeMarcus Ware & Jared Allen Belong In Hall Of Fame ... Devin Hester, Too!!!
2/12/2022 12:15 AM PT
NFL star Cameron Jordan tells TMZ Sports he's got a bone to pick with Hall of Fame voters ... saying, in his mind, both DeMarcus Ware and Jared Allen belonged in the 2022 class.
The Saints defensive end -- who knows a thing or two about getting to the quarterback -- made the proclamation outside of Academy Nightclub in L.A. this week ... saying he believes both Ware and Allen were snubbed when the class was announced on Thursday night.
DeMarcus Ware with the fake spin sack in 2014 pic.twitter.com/Hpn3p82b26— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 13, 2017 @jonmachota
Jordan, though, didn't seem too concerned about the guys' future Canton prospects ... telling us he believes they'll both get in eventually.
Jordan also seemed to think Devin Hester got slighted too.
As for who did get in ... some of the notable names included former Patriots star Richard Seymour, ex-Packers safety LeRoy Butler, and former Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli.