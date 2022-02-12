Saints Star Cameron Jordan Says DeMarcus Ware, Jared Allen Belong In Hall Of Fame

Play video content TMZSports.com

NFL star Cameron Jordan tells TMZ Sports he's got a bone to pick with Hall of Fame voters ... saying, in his mind, both DeMarcus Ware and Jared Allen belonged in the 2022 class.

The Saints defensive end -- who knows a thing or two about getting to the quarterback -- made the proclamation outside of Academy Nightclub in L.A. this week ... saying he believes both Ware and Allen were snubbed when the class was announced on Thursday night.

DeMarcus Ware with the fake spin sack in 2014 pic.twitter.com/Hpn3p82b26 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 13, 2017 @jonmachota

Jordan, though, didn't seem too concerned about the guys' future Canton prospects ... telling us he believes they'll both get in eventually.

Jordan also seemed to think Devin Hester got slighted too.