Saints' Cameron Jordan Donates $120k to Fund Anti-Racist Training Program for N.O. Police

New Orleans Saints star Cam Jordan is cutting a $120,000 check to help fund anti-racism training for NOPD officers ... and city officials are stoked.

31-year-old Jordan -- a 6-time Pro Bowl defensive end -- announced the move Monday alongside New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell ... saying he's happy to fund a program that will have a positive impact on the community.

The training will be operated by the Crescent City Corps -- which describes itself as a "New Orleans-based non-profit that equips new police officers with leadership development and community engagement training so that they can work alongside citizens to build a more just, safe, and inclusive city."

Play video content Mayor LaToya Cantrell / Facebook

CCC launched a pilot program with 10 NOPD offices in 2019 -- and now, with Cam's donation, they hope to train 80 officers over the next 2 years.

"This is not a solution," Jordan said during the event ... "This is a continuation of work that has been done from the social justice leaders, who have been on the ground, to the leaders that are in the system as we speak now."

"Lending anything of who I am to this program can bring a spotlight to what they're doing."

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson praised Jordan for the donation -- and explained how Cam first reached out about it in the wake of the George Floyd murder in May 2020.

"I remember Cam, in the midst of everything that was going on in our country, asking, 'What can I do?'"