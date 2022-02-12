Van Jones Welcomes New Baby, Plans to 'Consciously Co-Parent' with Friend

Van Jones is taking progressive to a new level -- the activist and CNN commentator is a proud new dad, and he and the baby's mother just might inspire a new movement in parenting.

Van tells TMZ, "After the COVID lockdown, I got clear that I wanted another kid. I discovered that my friend Noemi also wanted a baby. So, we decided to join forces and become conscious co-parents. It’s a concept that I hope more people will explore and consider."

He continues, "This month we welcomed to Earth a baby girl, whom we will raise as co-parenting partners. This is a special time for our families. I feel grateful, joyful and blessed."

Now, sources connected to Van tell us the mother's full name is Noemi Zamacona, and they've been friends -- through a shared interest in criminal justice advocacy -- for several years. In fact, we're told their decision to have a child together was literally made over a friendly meal. Ya know what they say about friends in need!

One source described Noemi and Van's current relationship this way -- "It's a very modern arrangement. They're not a couple, but they are a team that wants to raise a kid together."

Van has 2 children from his previous marriage, and we're told this is Noemi's first.

Play video content OCTOBER 2020 TMZ.com

In his statement, Van adds ... "As we create a safe and loving environment for this blessed young soul, I respectfully ask for privacy. Thank you for all the love and support.”

No word on the baby girl's name yet, but we're really wondering if either Van or Noemi plan to trademark "conscious co-parenting."