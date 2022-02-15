Prince Harry Joined Throng of Maskless Celebrities at Super Bowl

Prince Harry had a mask on at some point during the Super Bowl, but he ditched it at another point and joined a VERY large crowd of celebrities and others who flaunted COVID protocols ... and, real talk, the rules are looking increasingly ridiculous.

As for those who joined Harry in the easy-breathing sections ... Kendall Jenner, Drake, The Rock, LeBron, The Weeknd, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Charlize Theron, Kanye, Kevin Hart, Matt Damon, Floyd Mayweather, Martha Stewart, Michael Strahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Ben and Jen, Joe Jonas, 2 Chainz, Nelly, Ellen DeGeneres & Portia, Rebel Wilson ... we could go on and on.

As we reported, the L.A. County Health Dept. warned everyone who attended ... wear a mask or else. They even said they were going to make sure people didn't pull a popcorn trick ... eating a bucket slowly without a mask.

The reality ... there was no popcorn police, nor should there be. Even L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti -- who ridiculously defended not wearing a mask a few weeks back at the same venue by saying he held his breath -- was out there again without a mask, and this time he was clearly inhaling and exhaling as he chatted up some folks.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022 @NFLUK