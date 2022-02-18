Ex-Cop Kim Potter Sentenced To Two Years For Killing Daunte Wright

Play video content Fox 9 KMSP

Kim Potter was just sentenced to 2 years for the killing of Daunte Wright ... though it won't all be served behind bars.

Potter received a sentence of 24 months Friday in an MN courtroom ... but only 16 months of that will be served behind bars, the remaining time will be on supervised release. On top of that, she'll have to pay a $1,000 fine. The sentence is significantly less than the 7 years prosecutors had suggested.

Potter broke down in addressing Wright's family during the sentencing hearing, apologizing several times for what happened and asking for the family's forgiveness.

As we've previously told you, the ex-Minnesota cop was found guilty of first and second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting the 20-year-old black man in December.

Daunte's mother, Katie Wright, spoke during the sentencing hearing in an emotional moment that had the courtroom silent. She refused to refer to Potter by her first name, Potter only referred to Daunte as "the driver" through their exchange.

Katie also expressed her frustrations in how selfish she thought Potter was after shooting Daunte, only worried about getting in touch with her union rep ... Katie asked the judge to give the maximum sentence.

On April 11, 2021, Daunte Wright was pulled over by police for an expired tag and an illegal air freshener. Cops attempted to arrest him when they learned he had a warrant, and he tried to flee ... that's when Potter pulled out a gun and shot him.

You'll recall ... Potter has said she thought she pulled out her Taser ... instead of pulling out her firearm. As you can see in the bodycam footage, she yells out "Taser" ... and moments later she says, "Holy sh**! I just shot him!"

She broke down on the stand during trial when recounting the events that led up to Wright's death.

Shortly after the shooting, the incident sparked protests and civil unrest throughout the U.S. over how Black people are treated by police.