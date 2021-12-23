MN Cop Kim Potter Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Daunte Wright Shooting

Play video content Fox 9

Kim Potter -- the MN cop on trial for shooting and killing Daunte Wright -- has just been found guilty of manslaughter.

The jury returned the verdict Thursday after starting deliberations Monday, finding Potter guilty of one count each of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter.

As we reported ... Potter took the stand Friday and was emotional as she was questioned about what happened in the moments leading up to Wright's fatal interaction with cops.

Potter started sobbing and grabbing for tissues as she fought back tears to tell the court, "I remember yelling Taser, Taser, Taser and nothing happened. And then, he told me I shot him."

Remember ... Potter always maintained she thought she was reaching for her Taser, when in fact, she pulled out her firearm.

Wright's shooting death back in April was captured on police bodycam footage, which showed the exchange between Potter and 20-year-old Wright, who was trying to flee from police after cops made a traffic stop for an outstanding warrant.