Daunte Wright Funeral: Al Sharpton Eulogy, Ben Crump & Family to Speak

Daunte Wright's loved ones will gather at his funeral to remember the 20-year-old father who was killed by police during a traffic stop. and you can watch Al Sharpton deliver his eulogy, along with special remarks from his family ... as we stream the ceremony live.

Daunte's funeral will be held at noon Central Time at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis ... 11 days after he was killed in the nearby city of Brooklyn Center.

His wake was held Wednesday, where Trahern Pollard -- a member of the anti-violence group We Push For Peace -- said of Wright's death ... "It's sad, man, especially right after the verdicts of the trial, that we have to go right into another moment like this."

Pollard, of course, was referring to the guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin ... the ex-cop convicted Tuesday of murdering George Floyd nearly a year ago.

Nine days before the verdicts, on April 11, Wright was fatally shot by police officer Kim Potter just about 10 miles away from the courthouse where Chauvin was standing trial.

Potter claims she meant to use her Taser as he tried to get back in his car, but fired her gun instead. She resigned from the force soon afterward, and was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter.

As we told you ... Daunte's family is hopeful they will get justice for his killing -- especially on the heels of Chauvin being found guilty -- but today they continue mourning.