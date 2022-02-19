Chrissy Teigen Teases Surrogate Pregnancy Plans After Losing Son Jack

2/19/2022 6:39 AM PT
It looks like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are in the process of having another baby, but this time via surrogate.

Chrissy posted a pic of needles and capsules and it appears the backdrop is some sort of medical office. It has the makings of an egg-retrieval procedure.

Her caption was even more revealing ... "Here we go again."

As you know, in September 2020, Chrissy and John lost Jack, who did not survive after being born 20 weeks into her pregnancy because of complications.

Chrissy told her fans last year she and John couldn't have another baby through natural childbirth.

Chrissy and John have 2 kids ... Luna who's 5, and 3-year-old Miles. It looks like they're planning on expanding their brood. We wish them luck.

