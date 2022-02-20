George Kittle Says Trey Lance Ready To Start At QB Despite Joe Montana Comments

Play video content TMZSports.com

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle tells TMZ Sports that backup quarterback Trey Lance is absolutely ready to start in the NFL next season if given the opportunity.

Relax Niner fans -- he didn't tell us Trey should be starting over Jimmy Garoppolo. In fact, he showed Jimmy props saying, "Love Jimmy G. Fantastic quarterback. Took us to two NFC championships."

But, he did make it seem that even if a change at the QB position were to happen ... it wouldn't affect his game because he's just out there "to catch balls."

"I play tight end and whoever's throwing me the football, I can't wait to catch footballs from them baby," Kittle said.

GK says ultimately head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch will be responsible for doing what's best for the football team.

Former NFL legend Joe Montana, however, doesn't believe Lance is "ready" to start for the 49ers ... and furthermore, disagrees with trading Jimmy G away in favor of keeping Trey.

"I think they should keep Jimmy until they find somebody that helps," Montana said on Radio Row during Super Bowl week. "I don't think Trey is ready to play yet."