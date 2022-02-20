Macy Gray's NBA All-Star National Anthem Gets Grin from LeBron James

Macy Gray’s the latest to try something different with the National Anthem during the NBA All-Star weekend ... and yet again, it evoked some would-be chuckles from the players.

The Grammy-winning singer did a take on the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ Sunday ahead of tip-off for the All-Star game, and it definitely conjured up memories of Fergie from 4 years ago ... when she did something similar during her appearance.

Just like then, MG’s rendition now is getting widely mocked -- but more importantly, it’s causing the same sorts of reactions among the guys themselves, most notably ... LeBron James, who was seen apparently fighting back laughter when the camera panned to him.

He was standing next to Steph Curry, who kept his composure this time ... and you can see LBJ with a big grin on his face as Macy sings. When he looks up to the Jumbotron and sees his reaction was captured, he bows his head in embarrassment -- trying to hide.

LeBron fighting demons trying to hold in his laughter lmaooo pic.twitter.com/4vpIApnCsq — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 21, 2022 @LakeShowYo

He wasn’t the only one who was left stunned by the show -- one Bill Murray was in the crowd as well, and he seemed dumbfounded by what he was hearing.

Others, too, looked on with confusion ... maybe even terror!

When Bill Murray is terrified by Macy Gray’s rendition of the Star Spangled Banner. 😦 lmao #AllStarGame #BillMurray pic.twitter.com/oSeW0VL7ym — ChrisCONVRDIST (@CConardist) February 21, 2022 @CConardist

Still, Macy powered through it ... and ended with one of the shortest “brave” refrains we’ve ever heard. She got a round of applause, obviously, and was graceful upon completion.

Funny enough, she’s actually had some thoughts on Old Glory of late ... suggesting the flag needs to be redesigned to reflect modern-day America.