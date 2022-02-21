Rams' Van Jefferson Names His Super Bowl Baby 'Champ'

Van Jefferson's Super Bowl baby finally has a name ... and fittingly, it's "Champ."

After days of deliberating, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver said on "The Adam Schefter Podcast" this week that he and his wife, Samaria, just settled on the name.

"Champ Curtis Jefferson," Van said. "That's the name we got."

Of course, it's an extremely fitting name, considering the baby was born just minutes after Jefferson and the Rams were crowned World Champions -- but it certainly took a while for Van and his wife to land on the name.

Jefferson had told us at the Super Bowl parade last week that the couple was actually considering "Wynn" or "Miles" ... but he explained he just ultimately couldn't pass on "Champ."

"We just looked it up and 'Champ' is like a warrior," Van said, "and my wife is a warrior."

Van ain't lying ... you'll recall, Samaria was actually stretchered out of SoFi Stadium during the Rams' win over the Bengals on Sunday so she could have the child.

Van said he had to watch the birth of the baby boy on FaceTime because of horrific traffic after the game -- but he said he was so grateful for his wife and her efforts on the big day, he bought her a Range Rover.