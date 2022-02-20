'Hollyweed' Sign Creator Slams 'Rams House' Overlay on Hollywood Sign

L.A.'s Super Bowl celebration deserves a big fat penalty flag ... at least according to the infamous "Hollyweed" vandal who says the city screwed up its Hollywood sign overhaul.

As you know, the "Rams House" overlay went viral after the big game -- mostly because it took forever to complete -- and fans were, at best, split on the end result. Well, Zach "Jesushands" Fernandez isn't even that complimentary, and insists the project could've gone way better ... with his help!

Play video content TMZ.com

Of course, Zach vandalized the Hollywood Sign back in 2017, turning it into "Hollyweed" to celebrate Cali legalizing recreational marijuana -- and from what he could see, the "Rams House" sign fell short of the high bar he'd set.

He told TMZ ... "When I first saw it, I couldn't even make out what it said. That was a really bad first impression, I guess."

His final impression wasn't much better, with Zach calling it "more of a disgrace."

Zach knows what he's talking about when it comes to dressing up the big sign, saying the material and color of the fabric was a poor choice ... as the light was bound to shine right through it.

If the Rams repeat as Super Bowl champs -- as several players suggested during the victory parade -- he has alternative options.

L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti announced the overlay after the Rams took down the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI. What was supposed to be a one-day project ended up taking 3 ... narrowly making it up for Wednesday's parade.

Not shockingly, Zach says he was never asked to help out -- after all, he was arrested for trespassing after his stunt. Still, he says if the price is right, he'd be down.