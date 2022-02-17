Rams Super Bowl Parade Photographer Fractures Spine In Scary Fall From Stage

Play video content TMZSports.com

A woman fell from the stage at the L.A. Rams' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday ... and the spill was so nasty, she says she suffered a fractured spine and broke her cameras in the fall.

The incident happened toward the end of the celebration in Los Angeles ... when Kelly Smiley tripped while appearing to take a photo of Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford.

In video, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can see Smiley accidentally walked backward off the front of the stage while snapping pics ... and tumbled to the ground some 10 feet below.

@AdamSchefter get on Matthew Stafford watching a photographer fall of the stage at the Rams parade and walk away 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LfjSJ3fzYy — LoganTheHammer (@LoganTheHammer) February 16, 2022 @LoganTheHammer

Matthew Stafford was seen walking away from it all in the footage ... while Kelly Stafford was spotted walking toward the woman to get help.

Eventually, Smiley was taken to a nearby hospital, where she said testing revealed she suffered a broken back in the tumble.

In a GoFundMe set up to help Smiley pay her medical bills, her friends said she also "severely damaged" her professional photography gear. The GoFundMe has an initial goal of raising $30,000.