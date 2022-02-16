Van Jefferson Considering Naming Super Bowl Baby Son Wynn or Miles

Play video content TMZSports.com

L.A. Rams receiver Van Jefferson says he's still brainstorming with his wife over what they'll name their Super Bowl baby ... telling TMZ Sports it could either be Wynn or Miles!!!

Remember, Van's beautiful wife, Samaria, was stretchered out of SoFi Stadium DURING Super Bowl LVI ... and gave birth to their baby boy shortly after.

Fresh off the win over the Bengals, Jefferson was able to dash to the medical facility to get introduced to his new son.

Given the incredibly unique circumstances, VJ and Samaria had victory on their minds when considering names ... but there's one other that might come out on top.

We asked Jefferson's teammate, Robert Woods, if he had any suggestions -- but he was tight-lipped. BTW -- shoutout to RW's new daughter, Shi, who made her TMZ debut at the Rams' Super Bowl parade and rally on Wednesday!!