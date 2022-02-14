Iconic Hollywood Sign Changing To 'Rams House' After Super Bowl

Whose house?!?!

The iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles will no longer read "Hollywood" -- at least for the next few days ... L.A. officials are in the process of changing the letters to "Rams House" after the Rams' Super Bowl win on Sunday.

L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti said following the Rams' big victory over the Cincinnati Bengals that the makeover would take place ... and on Monday, workers set up shop near the sign to implement the change.

As of Monday around noon, only the "R" and the "A" were up, but officials said they expected the project to be finished by Monday evening and remain through Wednesday.

As for why "Rams House" ... if you're unfamiliar, the Rams have chosen to go with a "Whose House?!? Rams House!" battle cry ever since moving to Los Angeles a few years ago.

"This town has the best teams and fans in the world," Garcetti said of the signage change, "and we can’t wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver."