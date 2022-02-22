Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson Says His Father Is Missing, 'Come Home Pops'

Mitchell Robinson's dad is missing ... and the New York Knicks center is asking everyone for help finding him.

Robinson -- who was drafted in the second round by the Knicks in 2018 -- expressed concern on social media ... saying his dad, Mitchell Robinson Jr., has been MIA since Feb 13.

"My dad is missing if you have info on his whereabouts please contact 850-436-9620," the number for the Escambia County Sheriff's Dept., Mitchell wrote.

Days later, Robinson once again took to social media ... pleading with the public to help him locate his father.

"Don't know a place the devil will hide you ... Come home pops," Robinson wrote on his Instagram story.

The Escambia County Sherriff's Office is aware of Robinson Jr.'s disappearance ... and reports that Robinson Jr. was actually last seen on Feb 11.

The sheriff's office is currently investigating the manner ... and shared a photo of Mitchell's dad, as well information surrounding his last whereabouts on its Facebook page.

Robinson has played in 53 games for the Knicks this season ... and has seen an increase in his productivity and efficiency across the board.