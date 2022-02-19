MGK, Quavo, Jack Harlow Play at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game had challenges Friday night ... because there was a major distraction in the crowd -- and her name is Megan Fox.

It must've been super hard for some players to concentrate as Megan cheered on her fiance Machine Gun Kelly, who played on Team Walton in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during NBA All-Star Weekend.

MGK was festooned in bling as he showed off his skills ... btw, he has mad skills on the hardwood.

Team Walton also included Quavo ... himself a pretty awesome player. He was more than happy to mug for a selfie with former WNBA great Lisa Leslie.

The opposing team -- Team Nique -- included the likes of Tiffany Haddish, singer Kane Brown and Jack Harlow!

Good sportsmanship clearly abounded at the event, as Jack Harlow of Team Nique was seen sharing a heartwarming embrace with Quavo of the opposite side.

Matt James of 'Bachelor' fame and a member of Team Walton had a misstep when he was shooting from the foul line and hit teammate Brittney Elena in the chest by mistake. People started trolling Matt on social media, and Brittney then jumped in ... "🤣🤣🤦🏽‍♀️🤣🤣 He said sorry y'all! It was a simple mistake lol."