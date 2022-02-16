Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Shooting Skills Ahead Of All-Star Celeb Game

Machine Gun Kelly is ready to "Lace Up" for the All-Star Celebrity Game ... 'cause the Cleveland rapper/rocker just gave a glimpse of his 3-point shot during a recent shooting sesh ... and the dude's looking like a taller Darius Garland!!

The award-winning rapper is taking his spot in the All-Star festivities VERY seriously ... and has been training with NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews -- AKA the "Lethal Shooter" -- leading up to the game.

Matthews posted a video of MGK's shooting skills on Instagram ... showing the "Emo Girl" singer draining 6 straight 3-pointers while rocking a Shawn Kemp jersey.

"He's been going hard in the gym getting ready for All-Star weekend," Matthews said.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Look forward to seeing this celebrity game on Friday. Do your thing, bro!"

FYI -- Matthews has worked with a TON of clients in the past -- from Drake to Anthony Davis to Dwight Howard.

Of course, this All-Star game hits different for MGK ... after all, it's in his hometown.

MGK won't be the only musician on the court -- Jack Harlow, Quavo, Jimmy Allen, Kane Brown, Anjali Ranadivé and Anuel AA will also be in Friday's game.