Machine Gun Kelly Defends Hockey 'Halftime' Gaffe ... You Know What I Meant!!!

Machine Gun Kelly is clapping back at all the haters making fun of him for not knowing there's no halftime in hockey ... saying, "You know what I'm saying!"

The "My Ex's Best Friend" artist was trolled relentlessly on Saturday after he tweeted that he'd be performing at "half time" of the NHL All-Star Game.

Hockey fans proceeded to ride Megan Fox's future hubby hard ... getting after him for not knowing there's three periods in the sport.

Finally, after two days of online bashing ... MGK just released a video explaining himself, essentially telling people to get off his back.

"I know nothing about sports!" MGK said. "But you know what I'm saying! You know what I'm saying? When they're not playing, I'm going to be performing. You know what I'm saying?!"

We get it ... it's confusing, most sports do feature four quarters with one halftime -- and the idea of two intermissions instead of one half is a little strange.