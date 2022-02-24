NLE Choppa Talks Dating Older Women, Prenups On "It's Tricky With Raquel Harper"

Play video content It's Tricky with Raquel Harper

NLE Choppa isn't down to mess with women his age -- he's looking for older women who won't blink at signing a prenup!

The rapper's the latest guest on the "It's Tricky With Raquel Harper" podcast ... and he's getting pretty deep about relationships, saying he knows exactly what he's looking for ... even at the age of 19.

He's convinced women his age just don't have the right priorities. He told Raq, "If you at that age, you still learning ... I know like, what I want for myself."

When the topic of marriage came up, he didn't shy away from it ... but quickly made it clear his bride-to-be will have to sign on the dotted line -- as in, an ironclad prenup. Choppa's message for any interested women is you get what you deserve, not what you want ... when it comes to finances.

One woman who's definitely caught his eye is fellow artist Saweetie -- he called her a "beautiful lady." Now, he does have a GF already and when Raq followed up, asking what would happen if he had to choose between a night with Saweetie or his current boo, he says ... "Me and my girl gon' see what's up..."

Translation: The more the merrier!!!