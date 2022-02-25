LeBron James Getting Museum In Akron, Set To Open in 2023

The Kid from Akron is getting his own museum in his hometown ... with the massive tribute coming to Ohio in 2023.

The LeBron James Family Foundation made the announcement on Friday via Instagram -- showing flicks of the 37-year-old standing in the soon-to-be exhibit.

"The story of King James will live on in Akron forever inside the one-and-only LeBron James Museum by Upper Deck Sports at House Three Thirty 👑."

The museum will be in the basement of the HFF -- a multi-use facility launched by the LBFF that offers financial health training, a sports complex, full-service dining and more for the community.

The exhibit will feature the journey of King James ... starting from the Springhill Apartments to becoming a 4-time NBA champion.

It will display his basketball awards at St. Vincent-St. Mary H.S., his "Decision" to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat, his return to Ohio and more recently, his time with his current team, the L.A. Lakers.

His many off-court ventures will be focused on as well -- including the I Promise School, involvement in growing the Blaze Pizza franchise and his acting career.

"We can’t wait to bring the story of the kid from Akron to life for all to see in 2023. 🤴🏾"

Hopefully, they left some space for his retirement and his Hall of Fame induction ... and maybe a few more trophies?!