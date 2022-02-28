Ukraine Brewery Starts Producing Molotov Cocktails, Defense Against Russia

A brewery in Ukraine is joining the fight against Russian troops ... switching out their craft beer for Molotov cocktails.

Employees at the Pravda Brewery -- located in Lviv -- chose to create the bombs after word spread Russian tanks will roll into their city near the Polish border ... home to 720,000 residents.

They began producing the cocktails for the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces -- a team made up of reservists who responded to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call to defend the country.

“You have to wait for the cloth to be well soaked. When it is, that means the Molotov cocktail is ready,” said one smiling employee as he demonstrated the process.

Military instructors have been teaching residents to use the beers-to-bombs against the heavily armed Russian troops ... after officials in the capital of Kyiv urged locals to “neutralize the occupier” with the homemade firebombs.

“We do this because someone has to. We have the skills, we went through a street revolution in 2014,” says Brewery owner Yuriy Zastavny ... referring to Kyiv’s uprising that defeated a Kremlin-based regime.

One of Pravda’s favorite brews is called “Putin khuylo,” -- which translates to “Putin is a d*** head.”