Dia Vandy in 'Blood Diamond' 'Memba Him?!
3/1/2022 12:01 AM PT
South African actor Kagiso Kuypers was only 14 years old when he shot to stardom after being cast as the young Sierra Leone student Dia Vandy -- who gets separated from his family, then gets brainwashed and turned into a dangerous young soldier by the Revolutionary United Front ... or RUF -- in the 2006 Academy Awards nominated film "Blood Diamond."
Kagiso shared the big screen of the thriller film with some awesome actors like Jennifer Connelly as the well-meaning reporter, Maddy Bowen, Djimon Hounsou as the determined and living father, Solomon Vandy ... and of course Leonardo DiCaprio as the shady diamond smuggler turned good guy, Danny Archer.