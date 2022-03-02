Antonio Brown Set To Perform At Rolling Loud Festival In Miami

From the pit to ... one of the biggest stages in music?!

Antonio Brown announced that is his next move ... revealing Tuesday night he's set to perform at this year's Rolling Loud festival.

The NFL star broke the news on his social media page ... posting Rolling Loud's flyer, which shows he'll be rapping on the festival's first day in Miami just before Kanye West takes the stage.

Brown will rap as "AB" ... and it's a big deal, considering his name is up there on the flyer with top musicians like Kendrick Lamar and Lil Baby.

The 3-day weekend festival starts on July 22 at Hard Rock Stadium .. and, given his newfound friendship with Ye, it's no surprise Brown's performance will come minutes before the "Donda" artist.

Remember, AB and Ye have been best buds since his infamous exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year -- with the two dining out, partying and even hittin' the studio constantly.

Brown did say he was collaborating with Ye on a song ... so seems there's a good chance the two will perform together at the festival.

Even if they don't, though ... Brown still has his two hit singles -- "Whole Lotta Money" and "Pit Not The Palace" -- to rile up the crowd with.

The 33-year-old wideout has been involved in music even when he was at the top of his football game ... launching his own label in 2020 and releasing several songs, mixtapes and music videos through the years.