CM Punk Left A Bloody Mess ... During AEW Dynamite

Blood. Everywhere.

CM Punk was oozing from the forehead and hanging from the ropes during AEW Dynamite on Wednesday ... and it was all at the hands of his fan-turned-nemesis MJF!!

The two wrestling superstars met ahead of their big dog collar match at Revolution on Sunday ... and it was anything but civil.

For those who haven't been keeping up with the epic feud, MJF recently handed his former idol his first-ever loss in AEW ... and they've traded insults back and forth ever since.

MJF had previously opened up about how he worshiped Punk as a kid and was so hurt when he quit wrestling ... even shedding a tear as he talked.

Fast forward to Wednesday, when Punk tried to extend an olive branch over the situation -- which was met with a kick in the nuts and a piledriver.

Okay, well that's what we were expecting. @The_MJF proves why he is the Scum of The Earth! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/y9Z7Tidq6r — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2022 @AEW

Real soap opera stuff.

But, MJF didn't stop there -- he then punched Punk in the head with his Dynamite Diamond Ring ... causing him to gush blood everywhere.

"You stupid, stupid old man," MJF said in Punk's face. "I'm a snake. The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he doesn't exist."

"I'm going to show you and all these mindless sheep that I'm the devil himself!" @The_MJF delivers a bloodied @CMPunk a chilling message! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/lWOernyu4H — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2022 @AEW

"And this Sunday at Revolution, I'm going to show you and all these mindless sheep that I am the devil himself."

Punk was then pulled up on the rope by the chain and collar attached to his neck ... visibly struggling as Shawn Spears continued to yank.